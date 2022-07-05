DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DOCU stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

