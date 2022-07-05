Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

