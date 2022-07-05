Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.