QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

