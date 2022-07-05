Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

