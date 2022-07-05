Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 181,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

