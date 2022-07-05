Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.