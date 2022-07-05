SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

