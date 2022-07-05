Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

