180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

