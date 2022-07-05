James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.57.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

