Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Truist Financial stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
