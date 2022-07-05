Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 4.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.69. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

