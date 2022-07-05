Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.