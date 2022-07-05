Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.