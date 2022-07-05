Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

