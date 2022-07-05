Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $461,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.
IVW stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
