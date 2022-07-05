Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $461,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.