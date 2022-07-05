FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.