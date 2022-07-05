Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 345 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

