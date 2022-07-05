Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 432,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

