Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

