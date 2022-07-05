Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

