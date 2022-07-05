Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

