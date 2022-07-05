CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.