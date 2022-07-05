James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,539 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

