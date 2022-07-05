CVA Family Office LLC Buys 540 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

