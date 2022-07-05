James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,416 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

