James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

