Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

