Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

