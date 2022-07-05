iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

