James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

