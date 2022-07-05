CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $672,023,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

