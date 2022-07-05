James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.