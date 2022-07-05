iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

