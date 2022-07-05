CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1,968.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.