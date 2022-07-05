Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 316 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.