Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.