Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

