Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.