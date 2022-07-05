Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

