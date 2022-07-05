Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dollar Tree by 37.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

