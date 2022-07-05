Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

