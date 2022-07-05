Exane Derivatives Sells 170 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cummins were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

