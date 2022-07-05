Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

