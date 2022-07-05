Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.54.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.