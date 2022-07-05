Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.