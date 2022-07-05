Exane Derivatives Buys 95 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.60 and a 200 day moving average of $526.77. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

