Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

