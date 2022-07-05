Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

PEG opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,015. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

